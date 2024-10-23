ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AFC East battle as the New York Jets visit the New England Patriots. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Patriots prediction and pick.

The Jets enter the game sitting at 2-5 on the year. After opening up with a loss to the 49ers, the Jets beat the Titans and Patriots in back-to-back weeks. Since then, they have lost four straight. Last time out, the Jets were dominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being up 15-13 at the half, the Steelers would score 24 points in the second half to win the game 37-15.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are sitting at 1-6 on the year. They opened up the season with a 16-10 victory over the Bengals and then would fall by three to the Seahawks. Since then, it has been a struggle. The Patriots have lost six straight overall, with just two of those six games being within a score. Last time out they would fall 32-16 to the Jaguars in London.

Here are the Jets-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Patriots Odds

New York Jets: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

New England Patriots: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets have struggled on offense, sitting 24th in the NFL in points per game, while sitting 23rd in yards per game. They are 31st in the rush while sitting 11th in passing yards per game. Aaron Rodgers has led the Jets offense this year. He has completed 158 of 256 passes for 1,663 yards and ten touchdowns this year. He has also thrown seven interceptions this year.

The top target this year has been Garrett Wilson. Wilson has brought in 46 receptions on 76 targeted this year for 460 yards. He has also scored three times. Allen Lazard has 30 receptions on the year, going for 412 yards and five scores. The Jets also have Devante Adams in the fold now. He brought in three receptions on nine targets in his first game for 30 yards. In the running game, Breece Hall leads the way. He has run for 348 yards and three scores this year. Further, he has 32 receptions for 307 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets are 11th in the NFL in opponent points per game this year while sitting sixth in yards against. They are 16th against the rush while sitting second against the pass. Will McDonald IV has been great this year. He leads the team with eight sacks while he has seven tackles for a loss. He has also forced two fumbles. Further, Quincy Williams has four tackles for a loss, a pass breakup, and two fumble recoveries. The Jets will also be welcoming back Hassan Reddick in this one.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Patriots have struggled on offense this year. They are 30th in the NFL in points per game this year, while sitting 30th in yards per game this season. They are 22nd in rushing yards per game while sitting 31st in passing yards per game. Drake Maye has taken over as the starting quarterback for New England, playing in three games so far this year. In those three games, he has completed 50 of 78 passes for 541 yards. He has five touchdowns and two interceptions on the year.

The top target for the Patriots this year has been Hunter Henry. Henry has brought in 27 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown. DeMario Douglas has also been solid this year. He has brought in 26 receptions on 36 targets for 259 yards and a score. In the running game, Rhamondre Stevenson has led the way. He has 84 carries for 374 yards and three touchdowns. Antonio Gibson has 51 carries on the year for 230 yards but has not scored on the ground. He does have 12 receptions for 119 yards as well.

The Patriots are 23rd in the NFL in opponent points per game, while sitting 25th in opponent yards per game. They are 21st against the rush while sitting 24th against the pass this year. Jahlani Tavai leads the team in tackles this year while having four tackles for a loss and a pass breakup. Meanwhile, Keion White has four sacks, four tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Final Jets-Patriots Prediction & Pick

Not only do the Jets have just two wins, and 2-5 against the spread this year, but odds favor the Jets in this mid-season NFL game. Still, the Patriots are just 1-6 against the spread this year. This includes failing to cover as 6.5 points underdogs Jets earlier this year. Both offensive units have struggled this year, but the difference will be the defense. The Jets are better on the defensive side of the ball, and bringing back Hassan Reddick. The defense will carry them to a victory in this one.

Final Jets-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Jets -7 (-110)