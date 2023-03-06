With Bill O’Brien now instilled as offensive coordinator, the New England Patriots are expecting much better results in 2023. Tight end Hunter Henry should be one of the Patriots to benefit from O’Brien’s hiring.

The Patriots aren’t expected to release Henry, via theScore’s Jordan Schultz. New England values Henry as both a player and a leader in the locker room. O’Brien has plans to “maximize” Henry’s pass-catching ability.

If the Patriots were to release Henry, they would save over $10 million against the cap. However, New England has decided to keep their tight end and will look for O’Brien to work his magic on Henry.

Hunter Henry joined the Patriots in 2021. This past season, he caught 41 passes for 509 yards and two touchdowns. Alongside recording the least amount of touchdowns in his career, Henry’s receptions and receiving yardage are his lowest since his rookie season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Henry struggled by his own standards, he was still one of the offensive leaders in New England. He ranked third on the team in both receiving yards and receptions. The Patriots’ offensive struggled overall in 2022, ranking 26th in the NFL by averaging 314.6 yards per game.

Henry hasn’t been the dynamite tight end the Patriots thought they were signing. However, New England isn’t ready to give up on him. With almost $37 million available in cap space – fifth-most in the league – the Patriots could certainly afford to keep Henry on their roster. But beyond the money, New England wants Henry to be a focal point of the offense.

Under O’Brien, Henry will have an opportunity to do just that.