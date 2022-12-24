By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

New England Patriots’ TE Hunter Henry suffered a knee injury during the team’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Adam Schefter. He was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Henry crashed into a teammate while running a route which led to him tumbling to the ground.

How Hunter Henry got hurt…@danorlovsky7 probably had some thoughts. pic.twitter.com/R55vMlhTlq — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 24, 2022

The Patriots still technically have a chance of making a comeback as of this story’s publication. But the Bengals are unquestionably in the driver’s seat and will aim to get the job done. However, New England has the talent to keep things interesting.

The loss of Hunter Henry is a brutal blow for New England.

Henry’s season numbers do not jump off the page. However, he’s still been an impactful part of New England’s offense. Henry has recorded over 400 passing yards to go along with a pair of receiving touchdowns for the Patriots.

The Patriots have dealt with no shortage of injury concerns as of late. They are hopeful that Hunter Henry’s injury won’t require an extended absence. On the season, the Patriots’ offense has been mediocre without question. Notably, their passing attack has not established any rhythm. The lack of a passing game has led to questions about the future of Mac Jones in New England.

With that being said, the Patriots are still in the playoff conversation. Their defense will need to step up and lead them to the playoffs amid their offensive woes, especially if Henry is forced to miss any amount of time.

We will provide updates on Hunter Henry’s injury as they are made available.