Jakobi Meyers’ enlightening comments on Mac Jones’ growth as a leader

The New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones put together a strong rookie season. Now he looks to take a bigger step in year two.

During his rookie season, Mac Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record. He threw for 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He showed flashes of how good he could be in year one. But as Jones enters year two, he seems to have taken the locker room by storm.

During a conversation with reporters, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke on Mac Jones’s growth both on the field and off. Meyers specifically noted the improvements that Jones has taken as a leader.

Meyers stated, “See last year, we had other guys who he was competing with. We know he’s the guy now, you know what I mean. Like I said, new offense, but at the end of the day, we all know that we’re trying to get on his page.”

Meyers went on to say, “So he’s definitely been taking authority and his leadership has been crazy this year. Like he’s always in the building, he knows what he wants. I mean, it’s been helpful for us. So we’re trying to be there for him.

In any situation, having your 23-year-old quarterback taking charge is exactly what you want to see. Mac Jones will take the team as far as he can go himself. If he can continue to improve on the field, he could become one of the game’s best quarterbacks.

With a team as young as the Patriots are, his stepping up will be vital to their success. Earning an endorsement from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is a good sign for Mac Jones.