Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors have been in full force over the past 24 hours, and it sounds like the New England Patriots are one of the final teams in the running for the San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver. However, it's clear their head coach Jerod Mayo isn't all that interested in talking about the situation.

The Pats have been linked to Aiyuk all offseason long as his contract drama with the Niners has dragged on, and now that the Niners seem intent on trading him, New England has stepped up their pursuit. Mayo didn't offer much insight on the rumors, though, simply saying that he won't be talking about players who aren't on his team.

Jerod Mayo tight-lipped on Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors

The Patriots and Cleveland Browns are believed to be the two finalists in the running for Aiyuk, and given New England's need for a star wide receiver, fans everywhere are sitting on pins and needles hoping that the team can pull off a deal for him. Unfortunately for them, Mayo didn't give those same fans much to chew on with these comments.

In the same breath, though, he didn't exactly deny these rumors, so it's safe to say that Patriots fans are going to have to keep their phones close to them over the next few days. Aiyuk is a bonafide star, and he would significantly help out an offense that appears set to be one of the worst in the league in 2024.

There are a lot of moving parts in this potential trade for Aiyuk. Not only would the Pats have to send the Niners a deal that meets their asking price (which they have reportedly already done), but they would have to hand Aiyuk the extension that he has yet to receive from the 49ers to this point. Beyond that, it sounds like the Browns have also had a trade offer accepted by San Fran, which could make this deal even more difficult for New England to pull off.

Mayo isn't giving away anything here, but it's clear this is going to be a situation that the Patriots and their fans are monitoring until some sort of resolution is reached. The Pats have been working hard on adding a number one wide receiver all offseason long, and while Mayo is keeping his mouth shut, it's clear there's a shot that Aiyuk finds his way to Foxboro.