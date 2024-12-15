As the New England Patriots prepare for their final stretch of the 2024 NFL season, the team has a very tricky task set for Week 15 in the Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, who have turned in some pretty incredible efforts in 2024 for his team.

Now granted, the Patriots have had to face off against some pretty tough competition in 2024 and have faced a few running quarterbacks like Anthony Richardson and Caleb Williams, but few players can really match what Murray can do with the ball in his hands, as his unique blend of arm strength, speed, and elusivity is truly one of a kind in the NFL right now.

Fortunately, the Patriots have a player who can at least somewhat replicate what Murray brings to the table in rookie sixth-round pick Joe Milton, who has been working with the scout team all week to help the defense prepare for their next showdown. Discussing his deployment of Milton ahead of Week 15, Jerod Mayo told reporters on Friday that he is proud of how the Tennessee QB has filled the role, as it's been a big help heading into the game.

“One thing I would say about Joe, he takes the show team very seriously, which we all appreciate and helps the team as a whole,” Mayo told reporters. “Whether he's playing Kyler Murray, who's a guy who really escapes out the back of the pocket versus some of these other quarterbacks that step up in the pocket, he does a good job mimicking what those guys would do. Obviously, he has all the tools that you want, and he's going to be a good player in this league. He has developed, and developed at a nice pace.” Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets better, as Mayo had plenty more to say about his unique feelings about the scout team and how they help out everyone involved during the practice process.

Jerod Mayo is proud of the Patriots' scout team for their efforts

Touching on the Patriots scout team further, Mayo noted that he's proud of everyone's efforts as New England prepares for each game this season. Why? Because it allows everyone to contribute to the win, even if they don't actually see the field in any given game.

“It's great. The most important thing we do during the week is practice,” Mayo told reporters. “You only have a few of those opportunities. My message to the rest of the team today was we only have a few more opportunities. Let's pour everything into this week, whether you're on the show team or you're a starter on this team, and try to walk away with a win.”

Initially drafted in the sixth round out of Tennessee, Milton was widely considered a steal for the Patriots back in April, as some thought he could go anywhere from the third to the fifth round. While he hasn't seen the field much yet for the Patriots in 2024, at least during the regular season, as the other quarterback New England drafted has been hogging most of the snaps since Jacoby Brissett's benching, if he's helping the team get ready for their future games, Milton deserves credit too, for everyone plays an important role in the NFL echo system.