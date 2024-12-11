ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New England Patriots are on their way to another high draft pick this season, but the Arizona Cardinals were in the thick of the playoff race for most of the year until their recent struggles. The Cardinals are still within striking distance of turning it around, as they are just two games back from the Seattle Seahawks for the first in the NFC South, but it won't be easy with just four games remaining. Arizona must run the table and hope for some help along the way. The Patriots have a 3-10 record, which five other teams share in the league. They are one game better than the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, whom both have 2-11 marks. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Patriots-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Patriots-Cardinals Last Game – Matchup History

The Patriots and Cardinals don't play against each other often in different conferences, but the Patriots have dominated the matchup over the past 20 years. They won four of the past five meetings, including the most recent on December 12, 2022. New England won that game 27-13 on the road as two-point favorites.

The Patriots won that game thanks to two rushing touchdowns, two field goals, and a defensive fumble recovery for a touchdown. It was during the Mac Jones era for the Patriots, as he contributed 235 passing yards but no touchdowns. It was the game where Kyler Murray had a season-ending knee injury on the third play from scrimmage, and Colt McCoy entered the game to replace him.

Overall Series: Patriots 9-7

Here are the Patriots-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Cardinals Odds

New England Patriots: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +235

Arizona Cardinals: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 46.5 (-104)

Under: 46.5 (-118)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Cardinals

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Patriots have won just two of their last ten games, with those victories coming against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, who have been equally disappointing this season. New England hasn't been good against superior opponents this season, but the Cardinals have shown their true colors over the past three games.

The Patriots may be bad this season, but they have covered four of their last six games, while the Cardinals failed to cover two of their past three during their three-game losing streak. The oddsmakers made them favorites in both games against the Seahawks, but they ultimately lost outright.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

It has been a disaster for the Cardinals over the past three weeks, and they have no one to blame but themselves for being two games back of the Seahawks. The Cardinals had won four consecutive games and were at the top of the NFC West heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Seahawks. It is never easy to win a game in Seattle, and Arizona found that out the hard way with a 16-6 loss. They followed that with a 23-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, then dropped another crucial game to the Seahawks last week at home. The Patriots will be the most straightforward game they have had in weeks, and they are desperate for a victory.

Final Patriots-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals will be happy to face some inferior competition in this matchup. It wasn't an easy few games against the Seahawks and Vikings, but the Patriots have less and less to play for as the weeks go by and could have trouble heading out West and getting up for this game. Take the Cardinals to get the job done at home and keep their slim playoff hopes alive for one more week.

Final Patriots-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -6.5 (-105)