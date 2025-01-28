Gaining entry to the Hall of Fame is arguably the most prestigious individual honor a player in the NFL can earn. And yet, the case for players who have a shot at finding their way into the hall varies greatly. One of the more highly-debated cases is former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who will first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2026.

Edelman was a crucial part of the second half of the Patriots dynasty in the 2010s, as he ended up becoming Tom Brady's most trusted target in the passing game, and helped them win three Super Bowls. Despite that, Edelman isn't exactly a lock to make it in the Hall of Fame, and he doesn't intend on campaigning for himself to get in because he views that as “lame.”

“I’m not a campaigner, so that wasn’t my goal in life to make the Hall of Fame. My goal in life was to hoist a Lombardi Trophy and I got to do that three times and play my best football games in those matches. That’s pretty much where I stand with all that stuff. I’m not going to sit here and campaign to get into the Hall of Fame, I think that’s lame. If I get in I get in, if I don’t I’ve got a beautiful eight-year old daughter and I’ve got three trophies that I'll be happy with for the rest of my life, because I’ve got the MVP of the last one,” Edelman said on “The Dan Patrick Show.

Should Julian Edelman be inducted into the Hall of Fame?

As noted above, Edelman has three Super Bowls to his name, including a Super Bowl MVP award from Super Bowl 53. There's no doubt that Edelman is one of the greatest postseason performers for a wide receiver in NFL history (118 receptions, 1,442 yards, and six total touchdowns in 19 games), but is that enough to get Edelman into the hall?

The problem is that Edelman's regular season stats won't wow voters, as he never earned a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection. Still, his impact on the Patriots is tough to overlook, and without him, there's a decent shot New England doesn't win any of their three Super Bowls from the second half of their dynasty. Edelman probably faces an uphill climb to earn entry into the Hall of Fame, but either way, it doesn't sound like he's sweating it.