The New England Patriots suffered yet another loss in Week 15, this time with the result being a 30-17 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. The Pats finally seemed to figure things out on offense late in the game, though, and it led to an interesting admission from wide receiver Kayshon Boutte when all was said and done.

The Patriots scored touchdowns on their final two drives of the game, as they notably increased the tempo of their offense with time beginning to run out on them. Boutte believes that New England should have been running a similar sort of offense all day long since Arizona was playing man coverage against them for the majority of the game.

“From the Patriots’ locker room, WR Kayshon Boutte says because of the Cardinals’ man coverage approach, he would have liked to have seen the offense attack more early in the game — with a similar tempo they used in the fourth quarter,” Mike Reiss of ESPN shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots trying to find ways to get offense going

This wasn't the only complaint someone had of the offense, as head coach Jerod Mayo snarkily implied that the Pats should have called a quarterback sneak for Drake Maye on either 3rd & 1 or 4th & 1 on a drive that saw them turn the ball over on downs at the Cardinals four-yard line. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's playcalling has been under fire all season long, and that won't change after this game.

Boutte only hauled in two passes for 19 yards in this one, and he couldn't hold onto a pass that resulted in Maye's only interception of the day. That play pretty much encapsulated New England's entire season, but after finding some success late against Arizona, Boutte and company will be hoping to carry that momentum over into their Week 16 contest against the Buffalo Bills.