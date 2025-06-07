Stefon Diggs is making headlines for something harmless, but gross, and it has nothing to do with Miami. Recently, Diggs was seen in a viral social media clip on a yacht in Miami with a bunch of models and a pink substance in a tiny plastic bag. It lit the internet on fire, and there was some speculation that the NFL would get involved with a suspension or that the New England Patriots would potentially cut him. Well, it seems like that might have been overblown.

The Patriots recently released a video from OTAs asking players if they wear socks more than once, and Diggs was featured in it. Not only was Diggs featured in the video, but he was also the lone player who said he wears socks more than once if he's forced to. He got social media buzzing because of that and how gross a habit it is.

The story is that it seems like this is all water under the bridge, at least for now. The Patriots have a history of being a well-run organization that does not show favoritism. They might not have Bill Belichick anymore, but Mike Vrabel is cut from that same cloth as a head coach and is a no-nonsense coach.

Article Continues Below

The Patriots went on a massive spending spree in the offseason, and Diggs was a part of that as a veteran receiver who could come in and help Drake Maye immediately. However, he's recovering from a torn ACL, so the question of when he will be fully ready is still in the air.

Diggs is 31 years old and, due to his injury, had his first season in his career in which he did not reach 1,000 yards receiving. Maye may help him get back on track, but the issue is still his age. Once receivers hit 30, their production becomes less consistent.

Diggs even participates in this video. He sometimes uses the same socks twice, an excellent sign of his standing in the organization. Going viral for that is much better than going viral for potential illegal drunk use, partying in Miami, skipping out on OTAs, and missing out on getting acclimated with your new teammates. This should mean that things are solid between Diggs and the Patriots for now.