Under the new leadership of EVP Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo, Patriots training camp definitely has a different feel to it. After taking quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall selection and focusing on the offense during this year's draft, the team is looking to start the new era on the right foot. That includes players such as receiver Kayshon Boutte, who is looking to move past his sports betting-related arrest this past offseason.

“Kayshon Boutte said he won't be gambling again on sports,” reported MassLive's Mark Daniels via X, formerly Twitter. “Said he's not addicted to it.”

Kayshon Boutte looks to move forward with Patriots' receiving group

In this new era of Patriots football, the team is under a clean slate. The coaching staff led by Mayo is looking for standouts to lead the squad for this season and beyond, and Boutte could possibly fill that role. Especially when Boutte owned up to the mistakes he's made in the recent past during Sunday's interview.

“It was a dumb decision I made when I was young…. Now it's behind us,” Boutte said to Daniels after Sunday's practice.

As Maye and veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett battle to see who the Week 1 starter will be, it is paramount that the receivers step up and build rapport with the duo of signal callers. The Patriots haven't had the best luck with receivers over the past few years, so it's up to players like Boutte to change that. If the former LSU standout and a couple of his teammates can fill that role, then a return to the postseason could be in the cards sooner rather than later under Mayo and Wolf.

Jerod Mayo, Eliot Wolf remaking Patriots in their image

After New England and legendary coach Bill Belichick agreed to part ways this offseason, Mayo was quickly promoted to his current role. The former linebacker was long considered to be the head coach in waiting and had support from every key figure in the organization. Wolf at first led football operations on an interim basis before receiving the executive vice president role on a permanent basis.

It's tough to argue against the two hirings, as owner Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan worked hand in hand with the duo of Mayo and Wolf for a while now. Under Belichick, the Patriots dynasty of the early to mid-2000s was arguably the best in NFL history, in large part spearheaded by quarterback Tom Brady.

Although Brady is now considered to be by many experts, analysts and fans to be the best quarterback in league history, he was once just a sixth-round pick out of Michigan. Even though Maye has a much higher draft pedigree, New England brass hopes he can evolve into their next franchise quarterback. If that happens, then a few more Lombardi Trophies may show up at the Patriots' home of Gillette Stadium. Possibly sooner rather than later.