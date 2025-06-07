The New England Patriots are hoping that new head coach Mike Vrabel can bring about a major turnaround in the team's fortunes. The Patriots have finished in last place of the AFC East in each of the last two years, and the one-time NFL powerhouse has a long way to go before it can win on a consistent basis once again.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Harold Landry: “[He’s doing] really good… I’ve seen a different version of Harold. I think he’s excited to be back up here. To be back with some of these guys he’s been coached by… Looking forward to seeing him play.” (🎙️The Bill O’Brien Podcast) pic.twitter.com/eh9hUWCNXt — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Vrabel certainly is hoping that second-year quarterback Drake Maye will demonstrate significant growth during the 2025 season. The Patriots drafted huge Will Campbell to block on his blind side and fill the left tackle position. Vrabel knows that the Patriots have to do more on defense as well, and that's one of the reasons they signed linebacker Harold Landry in the offseason.

The Patriots allowed 24.5 points per game last season and that ranked 22nd in the NFL. They also struggled to stop the run, and Landry should be an asset in that area.

Landry had been a star for the Tennessee Titans and Vrabel during the first part of his career. However, Landry suffered a torn ACL and missed the entire 2022 season. He was able to return in 2023 and he recorded 10.5 sacks and 70 tackles. He was nearly as effective last year as he had 9.0 sacks, 71 tackles and 4 passes defensed.

Vrabel clearly has quite a lot of faith in Landry, and he likes what he has seen from him to this point. “[He’s doing] really good,” Vrabel said, per the Bill O'Brien Podcast. “I’ve seen a different version of Harold. I think he’s excited to be back up here. To be back with some of these guys he’s been coached by. Looking forward to seeing him play.”

Landry will feel comfortable in New England

Article Continues Below

Vrabel touched on the fact that he and several of his assistant coaches are familiar with Landry and have shared success with him in the past.

After he was released by the Titans, Landry signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Patriots in that includes $26 million in guaranteed money. The team clearly expects a strong season from the six-year veteran. He has excellent instincts and he has demonstrated that he can go sideline to sideline to make plays and he can also rush the passer.

Landry had his best season in 2021 with the Titans. He made the Pro Bowl that year as he had a career-best 12.0 sacks and he also had 75 tackles and 1 forced fumble.