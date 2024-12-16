The New England Patriots ugly 2024 campaign continued in Week 15, as they suffered a 30-17 loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. While rookie quarterback Drake Maye continues to show promise under center, it's not resulting in any wins, and it's clearly taking a toll on him.

Maye was once again one of the only bright spots for the Pats in this one, as he completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 202 yards, while throwing a touchdown and an interception along the way. He also ran for 14 yards and another score, but it ultimately didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. After the loss, Maye admitted it was frustrating to keep on losing, saying all he can do is go back to the drawing board and work on getting better.

“It wears on you, for sure. It’s frustrating. A long flight back and you can’t do anything else but just think about the game. Watch the game on your iPad and think about ways I could maybe, throughout the week, talk to a guy that can make a difference in the game,” Maye said, as shared in a post by Mike Reiss of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Things won't be getting any easier for Drake Maye, Patriots

Maye is understandably critical of himself considering how New England has only won three games this year, but there's only so much he can do. His offensive line and pass catching corps are among the worst in the league, and the defense has looked uninspired down the stretch of the season. The focus will be on upgrading this team around Maye moving forward, but it doesn't make the losses any easier to deal with right now.

Unfortunately, the final three games of the Patriots season are pretty brutal, as they will face off against arguably the best team in the league in the Buffalo Bills twice, while playing the Los Angeles Chargers in their other contest. As a result, Maye shouldn't get his hopes up that the team will win another game until next year, but you can bet he's going to go out and give it his all until New England's season is over.