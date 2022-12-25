By Conor Roche · 3 min read

FOXBOROUGH – Another chapter was added to the Kendrick Bourne saga on Saturday, however, it was because of positive results the receiver brought in the New England Patriots’ Week 16 tilt against the Bengals.

Bourne played an integral role in the Patriots’ comeback bid in their 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, recording six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, which all came in the second half.

As Bourne made all those plays on Saturday, many Patriots fans thought the same thing: Where has this been all season?

After having a career year in his first season with the Patriots in 2021 (he had 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns), Bourne’s playing time has decreased a considerable amount this season for an unknown reason. There was a report early in the season that he was late for a team meeting prior to a preseason game, which landed him in the doghouse. There have also been rumors of him falling out of favor with New England’s new offensive coaching staff as he openly questioned some of the Patriots’ play calls following their loss to the Buffalo Bills earlier in December.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said following the game that there’s “no particular reason” as to why Bourne’s played less this season. Bourne, meanwhile, seemed happy to make an impact on Saturday.

“I’m just happy the coaches still believe in me,” Bourne said.

Bourne seemed to be a focal point of the Patriots’ game plan as the game went on. On the Patriots’ opening play in one of their drives late in the first half, he took an end-around 29 yards and on the next play, Mac Jones tried to connect with him on a go route.

Bourne continued to be involved throughout the game, getting targeted nine times. He said the gameplan following halftime was simple.

“Coaches made adjustments,” Bourne said. “We came out and played harder and gave ourselves a chance to win.”

Bourne certainly went hard to make a few catches, too. He made a tough grab over the middle of the for a 32-yard gain on a third down to open up the third quarter. Three plays later, Bourne masterfully kept his feet inbounds to secure a grab in the back of the end zone to cut the Bengals’ lead to 22-12.

Bourne’s best catch of the game came on New England’s ensuing drive, when Jones found him along the right sideline. Jones appeared to overthrow Bourne by just a bit, with the receiver falling out of bounds to make a catch. However, the Patriots challenged the play and the review showed that Bourne somehow kept both his feet inbounds to make the catch.

Bourne shared how he just wants to make the most of the opportunities he got on Saturday.

“Just in practice, man, I’m still involved, things like that,” Bourne said. “Going in, getting my opportunities, it’s just about making them when I get them. It’s not the easiest situation, but I make the most of it when I get ’em.”

Entering Saturday’s game, Bourne only had 24 receptions for 273 yards and didn’t record a touchdown through the first 13 games he played in. Even though it didn’t look like Bourne’s number would be called much as the season went along, he wanted to stay prepared just in case it was.

“Just doing my job. Being there for my guys. That’s all it is,” Bourne said. “When my name is called that’s all it is. It’s not about me, it’s about the team. So, once I have to go in the game, I need to be ready. That’s all it comes down to. Just being ready for the opportunity. Everybody’s situation is different.”