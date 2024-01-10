Apple TV's documentary on the Patriots dynasty will be legendary.

The New England Patriots are recovering from a down 2023-24 season. The Patriots finished the year at 4-13 and failed to miss the playoffs. Apple TV is releasing a documentary about the dynasty with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Moreover, Kirk Cousins reacted to a powerful quote from Danny Amendola.

Kirk Cousins chimes in on the viral Patriots' dynasty trailer

The trailer showcased members of the Patriots organization, but a lot of the hype centered around Tom Brady. Danny Amendola was included as well and he gave a chilling quote that Cousins praised on X:

“Amendola's quote, ‘We worked for Bill, but we played for Tom' from the Dynasty trailer is about as strong a compliment as a QB can receive,” Cousins said, per his X account.

The Patriots won six Super Bowls during Tom Brady's tenure. The New England legend is widely considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. However, longtime coach Bill Belichick has not been able to keep the Patriots dominant during the 2023-24 season.

New England struggled to stay afloat on both sides of the ball during the year. The Patriots attempted to bolster their depth by bringing in veterans like Ezekiel Elliott. Still, the squad could not finish the season with a winning record.

Despite the down year, New England can turn things around and regain their competitive edge. While it is not certain they can return to their dominant form of the 2000s, they can certainly make the playoffs again.

Fans are anxiously awaiting the ascent of the 2024 Patriots team while also being excited for the dynasty trailer.