Patriots QB Mac Jones’ expectations for Monday Night Football vs. Bears

Could Mac Jones be returning? The New England Patriots quarterback has missed the last three games due to a high-ankle sprain but appears to be progressing in his recovery. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Mac Jones “expects to be available” for the team’s Monday Night Football showdown vs. the Chicago Bears this week.

Speaking of which, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that there will be “no quarterback controversy in New England” once Mac Jones is healthy and back in the lineup, which he appears poised to be.

It certainly makes sense, given that Jones himself exceeded expectations as a rookie last season, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against just 13 interceptions.

The Alabama product made the Pro Bowl while leading New England to the playoffs. It’s likely that sort of production that gives Jones some leeway with the Patriots coaching staff.

How much, is not certain. Jones has currently fired five interceptions through just three games played this season, looking like a far cry from the quarterback who excelled last year.

Perhaps a date with the Bears defense on Monday Night Football will give Mac Jones a chance to officially put an end to the quarterback controversy chatter.