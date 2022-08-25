Jakobi Meyers was Mac Jones’ top target, by far, in Patriots training camp this year.

The second-year quarterback targeted the shifty slot receiver far more than anyone else in the Patriots’ 15 practices, with Meyers typically leading all receivers in receptions on most of those days.

Wednesday’s joint practice with the Raiders was no different. Meyers reportedly caught a pair of contested touchdown passes from Jones as the Patriots offense bounced back from a rough practice on Tuesday.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Jones said that he and Meyers, a former quarterback, share a similar approach on the field.

“Yeah, he’s a really smart football player,” Jones said. “He’s been one of my close friends since I’ve gotten here, and I trust him. We see the game the same way, sometimes without even talking about it. So, we’re just working on growing together and making our repertoire a little better, with what he sees, how can he help me, how can I help him.

“Hopefully, we can grow together here. He’s just a tough, smart football player. I’ll take him on my team – forever, hopefully.”

Jones and Meyers had a strong connection from the jump of last season. Meyers recorded 27 receptions from jones in the first four games of the season en route to having a team-high 83 receptions for 866 yards in 2021.

Meyers continuing his career-best year into training camp this season is one of the few positive signs for the Patriots’ offense so far this summer. New England’s offense has struggled through much of camp implementing its new offensive system, with Jones being under duress a lot in some practices.

"We see the game the same way sometimes without even talking about it."@MacJones_10 talks about his connection with @jkbmyrs5 #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/l5KGXF2MDz — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 24, 2022

The fourth-year receiver feels like things are coming along though for the group.

“Change is going to take some [time] to get used to,” Meyers said Monday. “Now that we’re getting those live reps as a first offense and guys seeing what it’s and see where they’re fitting in, I think things are starting to smoothen out.”

Meyers, along with Jones, had their first game action under the new offensive system last Friday against the Panthers. The first two series’ with Jones under center saw the Patriots go three-and-out, allowing a sack while Jones threw three incomplete passes.

Things straightened out for the Patriots on Jones’ third and final drive of the night. The quarterback led New England on a touchdown drive, completing 4-of-5 passes. He only completed a pass to Meyers, which was a four-yard gain off a bubble screen.

Meyers said the Patriots are playing with “urgency” on offense but added he “wouldn’t say we’re rushing.”

“We’re just trying to get our feet back under us,” Meyers said. “We had a lot of practice reps. But in the game, it’s completely different for everybody. I’m happy we finally got that chance to see us and the offense to see where we fit in. Now, we’ve got a lot of tape to work off of. I’m excited to push forward off of that tape.”

One thing that has been similar between the last offensive system and the new one is Meyers’ role and his expectations for himself.

“I’m still in the slot. I’ve still got to make plays. I’ve still got to make blocks,” Meyers said. “For the most part, I’m pretty much doing just the same job. I’ve just got to go out there and do it at the end of the day. That’s football for you every year – it’s the same thing every year but if you stay the same and don’t better at it, you won’t be here for long.”

My GOODNESS, what a catch from Jakobi Meyers. pic.twitter.com/LoP8Rkc0j3 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 9, 2022

Meyers has continued to get better with each season, though this one could be his last in New England. Meyers was a restricted free agent this past offseason, allowing the Patriots to place a second-round tender on him, which is worth a $3.986 million contract for the upcoming season.

So, Meyers can hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, potentially dashing Jones’ hopes of the receiver playing with him forever.