By Joey Mistretta

The New England Patriots pulled off a highlight reel play, albeit with luck on their side. Mac Jones fired a pass down field during the Patriots-Bengals Saturday clash. The ball bounced off of Scotty Washington and into the hands of Jakobi Meyers for a 48-yard TD, per Barstool Sports.

The play helped the Patriots claw back into the game and place pressure on Cincinnati. However, New England ultimately dropped the game 22-18. They certainly made things interesting and fell just short of pulling off the upset. Nevertheless, they did not stop fighting and gave the Bengals all they could handle.

The Patriots’ record dipped under .500 with the loss. But they are still in the playoff conversation and could carry momentum from their second-half surge into next week.

The Patriots’ defense did not allow a Cincinnati score in the second-half of the game. Meanwhile, New England’s offense scored 12 points to climb back into the contest. Mac Jones finished the affair with 240 passing yards while going 21-33 through the air. He added a pair of passing touchdowns as well.

Jones has been the subject of criticism as of late, but perhaps this performance will quiet the talk surrounding his name.

The Patriots’ offense was dealt a brutal blow as Hunter Henry left the game early due to a knee injury. The severity of his injury is uncertain as of this story’s publication. New England is hopeful that he will not have to miss an extended period of time.

The Patriots will look to rebound next week against the Miami Dolphins.