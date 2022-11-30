Published November 30, 2022

By Conor Roche · 2 min read

The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury.

Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the shoulder injury on the Patriots’ first offensive snap in their Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The fourth-year wideout left the game after making a 26-yard reception but returned. Meyers only ended up playing 29 percent of the New England’s offensive snaps that night though, recording three receptions on four targets for 64 yards.

JAKOBI MEYERS! Bela recepção do recebedor dos Patriots! Assista ao jogo aqui no NFL Game Pass: https://t.co/kYIQeV5cBnpic.twitter.com/7lzCmuF3UD — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) November 25, 2022

Jakobi Meyers shared Tuesday that he’s feeling “a lot better” since the initial hit.

“I’m great, honestly,” Meyers said. “Mentally, I’m great, and physically, it’s football. You take some hits, you take some lumps, you get back up. But mentally, I’ve got a good support system, a good team, a bunch of good teammates, so it’s been pretty easy.”

Surprisingly, the Patriots arguably had their best offensive performance the season against the Vikings with Meyers, who’s their leader receiver with 47 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns, playing just 16 snaps. Mac Jones threw for a career-high 382 yards, too.

Mac Jones DIME to Jakobi Meyers for 26 yards! 🔥 #Patriotspic.twitter.com/GsY9hsJUH1 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 25, 2022

As the Patriots’ offense was able to play well without Meyers for much of the game, he’s feeling like the unit is about to turn the corner in the homestretch of the season.

“I feel like it’s been up and down all season, but we’re definitely starting to figure it out, in my opinion,” Meyers added. “I feel like guys are starting to understand what they need to do, what kind of plays they’ve got to make.”

In addition to Damien Harris, Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn has been out of practice all week due to a foot injury, likely ruling him out for a second straight game. Safety Jabrill Peppers was added to the injury report on Tuesday as he was out of practice due to an illness.

Center David Andrews has been limited at practice all wee, too, but indications are good that he’ll return after missing last week’s game due to a thigh injury. Wide receiver DeVante Parker was a full participant at practice on Tuesday for the first time since injury his knee against the New York Jets on October 30.