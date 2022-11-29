Published November 29, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

All signs point to the New England Patriots playing Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills without running back Damien Harris.

Harris is still nursing a thigh injury he sustained during their Week 12 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. He missed Sunday and Monday’s practice because of the issue, and it’s now looking unlikely that he’ll suit up for Week 13 when they face off with the Bills. He is considered week-to-week, which means it’s possible he could miss more time.

While the Patriots have Rhamondre Stevenson who is more than capable of filling the shoes of Harris, the bigger problem for them is the depth behind him. With Harris likely out, it remains to be seen whom New England will task to take on a bigger role in the rushing attack.

Damien Harris has been a key weapon for the Patriots so far this 2022, recording 83 carries for 383 yards and three touchdowns. While he hasn’t scored since Week 4, he has remained pivotal in bringing the ball downfield for New England and getting their offense rolling.

The Patriots are currently at the bottom of the AFC East, but at 6-5, they still have a chance to turn things around and make a run for a playoffs berth. Nonetheless, it is clear that health will be a major factor in their bid to climb the standings.

Here’s to hoping that Harris recovers sooner rather than later. The earlier the Patriots get healthy, the bigger the chance they’ll have to get back to the win column and secure a postseason spot.