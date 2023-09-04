The New England Patriots were dealt with a rather painful blow on Monday after Mac Jones protector and offensive tackle Riley Reiff was placed on the injured reserve.

That means Reiff will be sidelined for the next four weeks and can only return after that, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Reiff has been out of practice since suffering a right leg injury in their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.

With Reiff out to start the season, the Patriots are now facing the difficult decision of finding his temporary replacement. The 34-year-old was initially projected to start at right tackle, but obviously, that won't be possible for now. New England did make a change in their 53-man roster in response to the injury, though they promoted a tight end instead in Pharaoh Brown.

It remains to be seen who will replace Reiff in the starting lineup, though the Patriots' decision will be crucial especially since the tackle position was their biggest weakness in 2022.

Riley Reiff wants ring with Patriots

Riley Reiff signed with the Patriots this offseason after a one-year stint with the Chicago Bears in 2022. Obviously, New England brought him in on a one-year, $5 million deal to bolster their offensive line that really needed some help.

Meanwhile, when asked why he decided to join the Patriots, Reiff explained that he sees the potential of winning a Super Bowl ring with the franchise. After his signing, he also shared his excitement and what he thinks he brings to the table for New England.

“I'd like to think I'm a little bit smarter. I've seen quite a bit. There's always something to learn whether you're a rookie or Year 12. I'm just excited to work with the group of guys we have, the coaches, and that starts here in offseason workouts,” Reiff said of his veteran experience.

For now, though, fans will have to wait for some time before they can see what impact Reiff can make on the Patriots.