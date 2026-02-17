USC football will not take the field for the 2026 season until the end of August. Still, Lincoln Riley has been busy on the recruiting trail, as USC has already locked in some 2027 commitments.

Now, the Trojans have landed their third commitment for the class of 2027, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3.

Three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade has committed to USC. The Rancho Santa Margarita, California native chose the Trojans over Oregon and Oklahoma.

Vandermade is the 739th-ranked player in the nation, 80th-ranked defensive lineman, and 80th-ranked player out of California according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He joins four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington from IMG Academy and three-star wide receiver Eli Woodard as the commitments for the 2027 class.

The offer from USC came just a week ago, and it took little time for Vandermade to sign with the Trojans. He spoke to Scott Schrader of On3 about his commitment.

“Man that was a surreal moment for me for sure,” Vandermade said. “Growing up, my dad didn’t just play at USC, he coached there for 10 years too. I’ve always been around USC and grew up idolizing the players. Coach (Shaun) Nua called me about the USC offer, then put me on the phone with coach (Skyler) Jones, who offered me. It’s definitely a huge blessing.”

His father, Lenny Vandermade, played on the offensive line for USC from 2000 through 2003, after redshirting in 1999. He started all four years for the Trojans, his final three under Pete Carroll as USC was building into a national power again. The elder Vandermade would then coach at USC from 2009 through 2012, as well as 2014 through 2015, and again from 2018 through 2022.

USC likely will open the season as a top-25 team, and is set to open its season Aug. 29, although the opponent is currently unknown.