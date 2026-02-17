Will the Jacksonville Jaguars re-sign Travis Etienne? What other players do they need to consider? Those questions will be answered in conjunction with draft plans. And as that season ramps up, here is the 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup for the Jaguars following the Super Bowl.

The 2025 season turned out very positively for the Jaguars. They finished 13-4 and made the playoffs before getting clipped by the Bills.

If they make the right offseason moves, the 2026 season could be special. So what will head coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars do with their first pick, which is No. 56 overall?

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

This makes sense because the Jaguars obviously have defensive needs. But is Rodriguez a second-round talent? Bleacher Report says no, putting him as a fourth-rounder with a role player/part-time contributor description.

Rodriguez lacks the ideal height and appears to have shorter arms for an NFL linebacker.

“Combination of arm length and below-average strength limits his extension and leads to him getting stuck on blocks from offensive linemen,” Matt Holder wrote. “Also, doesn't have much knockback power when coming downhill, either when taking on blocks or making tackles against bigger running backs. The latter can lead to extra yards after contact.”

Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

He’s 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, so the size is there. And there is promise in his game, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“The tape shows a fascinating dichotomy,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Tiernan dances through pass sets like he's been doing it for a decade. Yet sometimes looks like he's learning the run game on the fly. Watch him mirror elite edge rushers, and you'll see a tackle who understands angles, timing, and hand placement at a veteran level. His ability to absorb power rushes without giving ground makes you forget he's still developing physically.

“But then the next series starts, and he'll get walked back by a 270-pound defensive end on a power run, leaving you scratching your head about his functional strength.”

So maybe. But maybe not. Tough call here.

Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Curt Popejoy, Draftwire

Size, strength, and movement skills. Corleone has the right pieces to make a solid defensive tackle, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Corleone tested in college as a legitimate freak with a 485-pound bench, 615-pound squat, 1.71-second ten-yard split, and 7.44-second three-cone at 335 pounds,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “That combination of power and short-area quickness shows up constantly on film. He commands double teams, swallows running lanes, and keeps linebackers clean to flow to the football. His skill set translates well as a 0-technique in an odd front where he can anchor the middle of the defense, and he also profiles as a 1-technique in even fronts.”

This seems like a better pick than Rodriguez.

Will Lee, CB, Texas A&M

Ryan Guthrie, Pro Football Network

This would be interesting because the Jaguars seem to be leaning toward playing Travis Hunter more on defense. But it could help the position become even stronger. And free agency losses could push this to a position of need.

“From JUCO to SEC standout, Lee brings size (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) and ascending upside,” Guthrie wrote. “Jacksonville continues building a competitive secondary.”

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Troy Pauline, Essentially Sports

Another cornerback lands in the picture. It seems like the experts think the Jaguars will go that direction. Abney shows some tools, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“His combination of processing speed and technical polish puts him in that Day Two conversation, but the athletic limitations and inconsistent coverage grades keep him from climbing higher,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The hip stiffness that forces those speed turns will get exposed by NFL route runners who understand stem manipulation, and at the next level, that split-second delay matters.

“He's going to give up catches over the middle early in his career. Those quick-hitting RPOs and shallow crossers that already give him trouble will be a problem. But the foundation is there for a reliable NFL contributor.”

The overall roundup analysis

The waiting game is the biggest problem for the Jaguars. They will have to watch 55 players come off the board before they get a shot. And because of that, they really can’t lock into a position. Or at least they shouldn’t.

So that means all of the above players are in play. Except for maybe Rodriguez. Time will tell.