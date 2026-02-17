The New England Patriots on Monday expressed their sympathies over the fatal shooting in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, which left three people dead, including the suspect.

It happened during a youth hockey game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena. Three others were hospitalized in critical condition, according to a report from the Associated Press.

In the report, Pawtucket Police chief Tina Goncalves said it was a “targeted event” due to a possible “family dispute.”

The Patriots were deeply saddened by the deadly incident.

“The New England Patriots organization is heartbroken by the tragic shooting that occurred today in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Our hearts are with the students, coaches, fans, and all those affected by this act of violence,” said the team in a statement.

A statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/ygbfeKhCoq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 17, 2026

Goncalves said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Pawtucket, a small town of 80,000 people, is just around 180 miles from New England.

“These are high school kids. They were doing an event, they were playing with their families watching, a fun time, and it turned into this,” lamented Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, as quoted in the report.

The fatal shooting happened just two months after three people were killed and nine others were wounded when a 48-year-old gunman opened fire at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Patriots, who fell short in Super Bowl LX, also released a statement to condemn what they described as a “horrific event.”

“We stand with Brown University and our neighbors in Rhode Island during this difficult time,” said the team.

The Patriots observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims before their game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.