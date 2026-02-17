The Minnesota Timberwolves traded 38-year-old point guard Mike Conley Jr. at the NBA trade deadline, not only to create some financial flexibility but also to open the door to pursue Ayo Dosunmu. After being traded again and eventually released by the Charlotte Hornets, Conley is officially returning to Minnesota for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, as first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Since the trade deadline, re-signing Conley has been a foregone conclusion for the Timberwolves. As a result of Minnesota having 13 players on its active roster for 14 days, it must fill at least one of its two open roster spots on Tuesday per league rule.

That is why Conley has officially signed his contract and is rejoining the team he's spent the last four years with.

The reason Conley is allowed to re-sign with the team that initially traded him this season is that after being traded to the Chicago Bulls, the veteran guard was once again redirected to Charlotte. He was then released, which allows the Timberwolves to re-sign him.

Although his numbers and effectiveness have declined in his 19th NBA season, Conley is still a well-respected player, and he has held a key leadership role for the Timberwolves over the last few seasons. Anthony Edwards, Chris Finch, and many others in Minnesota always speak highly of his character and ability to help the team grow.

Following the trade deadline, Edwards advocated for bringing Conley back to the team, making it clear that everyone in the Timberwolves locker room wanted to see the veteran return.

“I keep hearing he can come back, so hopefully he will, and I hope he sees this,” Edwards said, via Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune, after a 128-126 win over the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 4. “We want you back, Mike. He knows we miss him.”

In 44 games this season with the Timberwolves, nine of which he started, Conley has averaged 4.4 points and 2.9 assists while shooting 32.1 percent from 3-point range in roughly 18.5 minutes per game.

Conley will likely see fewer minutes on the court this go-around with Minnesota, especially now that Dosunmu holds a key role in the backcourt next to Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. The Timberwolves are currently 34-22 and find themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference coming out of the NBA All-Star break.