The New England Patriots had a strong season that many probably didn't expect to start the year. They defied the odds and found themselves in the Super Bowl, and though they didn't win, it was a great experience for a young group. The coaching staff also deserves a lot of credit, especially on the offensive side of the ball and how they turned Drake Maye into an MVP candidate.

Quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant was a part of that process, and people around the league have seen the work that he has done. That led him to be considered for the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator position, and he recently made a decision, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Patriots QB coach Ashton Grant has decided to remain in New England rather than discuss the vacant offensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders. Grant now officially will be staying in New England to continue helping with the development of Drake Maye,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With Klint Kubiak looking to build his coaching staff after taking the Raiders' head coaching job, he must have seen something in Grant that made him want to hire him. Nonetheless, it looks like Grant wants to finish what he started with Maye in hopes of getting back to the big dance.

Maye has shown that he has the skills to take a team to the top in just his second year in the league, and the hope is that he can continue that upward trend as his career continues.

There's no doubt that Grant will be considered for an offensive coordinator position again at some point in his career, and he'll probably take it that time around. As of now, he's looking to build with a special talent after coming off a nice run to the Super Bowl.