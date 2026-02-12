Will Campbell's up-and-down rookie season ended in disaster at Super Bowl LX, causing many to openly wonder if the New England Patriots should consider a change at left tackle. With everyone giving their opinion on the matter, Las Vegas Raiders star edge-rusher Maxx Crosby does not believe it is time to panic just yet.

As one of the best edge-rushers of the modern era, Crosby has been facing the best left tackles in the NFL his entire career. While acknowledging the work that needs to be done, Crosby said that Campbell needs to improve his technique and confidence, issues that a position change would not fix.

“I don't think you just panic and move him to guard right away,” Crosby said on ‘The Rush with Maxx Crosby.' “I think there's some techical things that he needs to work on. I think his confidence needs a lot of work. It's a tough game. You're a rookie. You're thrown into the fire. You got to be the guy protecting the quarterback, but you got dogs coming after you. That's what comes with it in this league. You can't hide. If you're one of the guys, you got to be one of them guys all the time.”

Campbell struggled for most of the season, but his shortcomings were magnified in the playoffs. Everything came to a head when he allowed 14 pressures in Super Bowl LX, the most by a single player in the game's history.

Campbell's short arm length was a major criticism ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, leading some to believe his future lies at guard rather than tackle. The Patriots have not announced a position change yet, but all options will be on the table in the 2026 offseason.

Despite Campbell's end-of-season struggles, the Patriots continue to support him as their franchise left tackle. Head coach Mike Vrabel vehemently denied the position change suggestions, strongly indicating that Campbell will begin the 2026 season as New England's starting left tackle.