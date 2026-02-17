Tyrann Mathieu knows exactly what it takes to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss on the game's biggest stage. Following the New England Patriots' 29-13 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the former All-Pro safety is urging the organization to follow the blueprint set by his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking on his podcast, In The Bayou, Mathieu pointed out the urgency required to fix a struggling offensive line. He referenced the Chiefs' immediate response after their Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when they famously overhauled their entire front wall the very next day.

“New England should take sort of the Kansas City Chiefs approach,” Mathieu said. “After we lost… the very next day, they got new offensive linemen… You gotta be able to protect the product”.

Tyrann Mathieu’s thoughts on the #Patriots Super Bowl loss: “New England should take sort of the Kansas City Chiefs approach. After we lost [the Super Bowl]… the very next day, they got new offensive linemen… You gotta be able to protect the product.” (🎥 @InTheBayouPod) pic.twitter.com/W8bIB1kAJE — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) February 16, 2026

Article Continues Below

The “product” in New England is clearly quarterback Drake Maye. While Maye put up a valiant effort in the Super Bowl, finishing 27-of-43 for 296 yards and two touchdowns, the Seattle defense made his life a nightmare.

The Seahawks' front seven absolutely lived in the New England backfield, racking up six sacks for a total loss of 43 yards. That constant pressure eventually forced two costly interceptions from Maye, effectively stalling any hopes of a Patriots comeback.

The Patriots currently rely on a very young core, including left tackle Will Campbell and guard Jared Wilson. Mathieu acknowledged their potential for growth but emphasized that elite teams don't wait for “potential” when their franchise star is under fire.

New England finished the regular season with a stellar 14-3 record, but the Super Bowl exposed a trench battle they simply weren't prepared to win. If the Patriots want to ensure Maye stays upright for a long-term title window, they might want to heed the Honey Badger’s advice and get aggressive in free agency.