New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams initially stepped away from his full duties in September of 2025 after being diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. Linebackers coach Zak Kuhr stepped in to call plays, and did so all the way through the Super Bowl. Now, it sounds like Kuhr could be on the verge of being named the new DC.

Reports indicate that Williams, who is 51 years old, will no longer be the defensive coordinator moving forward, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. However, Williams will be accepting what is considered a high-ranking coaching role with the organization. With the DC position available, Kuhr is being considered as one of the top candidates.

“The Patriots are moving defensive coordinator Terrell Williams to a high-ranking role on the staff, per me [and] Tom Pelissero, with Williams now cancer-free. They've opened up the DC position, with ILBs coach Zak Kuhr, who called plays during the Super Bowl run, a top candidate.”

Kuhr will be 38 come April and got his first coaching job in the NFL in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans under Mike Vrabel. He has 10 years of experience coaching at the college level and has quickly risen in the league after being named the Patriots' linebackers coach for the 2025-26 campaign.

He has experience coaching on both sides of the ball, but all of his time in the NFL has been with the defense. Although he wasn't technically the defensive coordinator, Kuhr did call plays for the Patriots for most of the 2025-26 season. Under his playcalling, New England's defense ranked No. 8 in total defense and was the bright spot for the team throughout the playoffs.

The Patriots will likely conduct some interviews for the DC role. However, Zak Kuhr should be viewed as one of the top candidates for the job.