The Stefon Diggs felony lawsuit is officially underway, with the New England Patriots receiver pleading not guilty to strangulation and assault charges at his arraignment from an incident with his personal chef at his home in December.

Diggs, 32, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Friday, according to an ESPN report. The case stems from accusations of Diggs slapping his chef, pinning her on her bed and choking her with his elbow at his house on Dec. 2 after a pay dispute.

Diggs has denied the allegations since they became public. The chef filed an official police report on Dec. 16, two weeks after the incident.

Diggs' legal team claims he did not touch her, and the woman is attempting to shake him down following their pay dispute.

“I don't think there will be a deal because I don't think he is liable or guilty in any way, shape or form,” Diggs' attorney, Mitchell Schuster, said, via ESPN. “He is completely innocent… He will be completely exonerated.”

Diggs acknowledges the pay dispute, which his chef claims stems from his failure to pay her the full amount owed. His next court date is scheduled for April 1.

Diggs' arraignment was postponed so the receiver could play for the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. He caught just three passes for 37 receiving yards in New England's disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Diggs was almost invisible in the game, but fans ridiculed him for what happened after the loss rather than during it. The veteran wideout seemingly broke up with his celebrity girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, in the days surrounding the Super Bowl.