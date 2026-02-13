Just days after his Super Bowl 60 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots' wide receiver finds himself in another tragic development. Diggs recently pleaded not guilty to a felony strangulation charge against his personal chef.

He recently appeared in Dedham District Court on Feb. 13, 2026, for his arraignment, where the legal process lasted for almost a minute. However, just a day before his arraignment, Diggs opted on switching teams. According to TMZ Sports, Diggs retained Sara Silva of Silva Kettlewell and Pignatelli LLP, and moved on from his previous association with attorney Michael DiStefano. An experienced attorney, Silva holds over 20-years of experience and was even named the 2020 Lawyer of the Year in Massachusetts by Boston University School of Law.

Diggs also finds himself facing a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, in addition to the strangulation charge. The wide receiver pleaded not guilty and was ordered to keep no contact with the victim, in this case, his former personal chef. The 32-year-old's next appearance is scheduled for Apr. 1, 2026 (pre-trial hearing).

After the hearing, Mitchell Schuster, part of Diggs' legal team, told reporters that the allegations were “false.” TMZ shared the following statement by Schuster, “We're confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated.”

#Patriots: Stefon Diggs leaves Norfolk County District court after pleading not guilty to assaulting his personal chef. He was ordered no contact with the victim and was released on personal recognizance. His next appearance is scheduled for April 1 (pre-trial hearing). @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/RTZOF5OYNT — Ryan Medeiros (@RRyanmedeiros) February 13, 2026

Also known to be in a relationship with Cardi B and sharing a child with her, recent speculation began about the couple possibly breaking up. The rumors began following Cardi B's statement ahead of Super Bowl 60.