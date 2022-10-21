The New England Patriots have a lot of momentum on their side right now after logging back-to-back huge wins over the past two weeks. Things are about to get even better for this team with star quarterback Mac Jones now on the cusp of returning from an ankle injury that has kept him out for the past three games.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since going down with the injury, the Patriots star revealed that the current condition of his ankle has improved significantly (via Dakota Randall of NESN):

“Um, yeah, I think I’m doing well. Just trying to get better and get my treatment — you know, day by day,” Jones said. “But it does feel pretty good, and I’m just getting my treatment right now to be ready to go.”

When asked straight up if he’ll be ready to go on Monday against the Chicago Bears, however, Jones was non-commital in his response:

“Like I said, just gonna try and do my best to put the hours in to get ready,” he said. “And definitely moving better, so feels pretty good.”

Officially, Mac Jones has been tagged as questionable to suit up in the Patriots’ Week 7 matchup against Justin Fields and the Bears. However, based on his own statement here, it sounds like Jones is trending towards taking the field on Monday.

If he does, it would mean that rookie QB Bailey Zappe will return to his backup role behind Jones. For his part, however, reports state that Jones has been nothing but supportive of his rookie teammate. According to Mac Jones, he’s just paying it forward: