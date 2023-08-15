Tight end Mike Gesicki is hoping that playing for the New England Patriots will rejuvenate his stock after a letdown 2022 campaign with the Miami Dolphins. However, he's been hit with a setback before he even makes his debut for the Patriots in the regular season as he suffered an upper-body injury in practice Monday, according to sources of Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Patriots TE Mike Gesicki, who has been impressive early on in camp, suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s practice, source said. While nothing is given, the hope is he’s back for Week 1 despite the AC joint injury.”

The Patriots are less than a month away from kicking off their 2023 regular season schedule with a date with the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sep. 10. Depending on how fast Gesicki recovers from the said injury, his status for the Philly game will remain unclear at the moment. If anything, at least it doesn't seem serious enough to cost him multiple games in the regular season.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Patriots, who will play the Green Bay Packers this coming Saturday at Lambeau Field in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason, have Hunter Henry, Anthony Firkser, and Matt Sokol on the tight end position depth chart.

Gesicki signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Patriots last March after playing his first five seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, who took him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old product of the Penn State Nittany Lions saw his numbers take a sharp plunge in 2022, as he only had 362 receiving yards on 32 catches and 52 targets, though, he posted five touchdowns in 17 games.