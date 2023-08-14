The New England Patriots are excited about new tight end Mike Gesicki this season and what he can bring to the offense. However, there are now some concerns regarding his health, as Gesicki left Patriots practice on Monday with an apparent arm injury, reports Patriots beat writer Chris Mason.

“Biggest news of the day: Mike Gesicki left practice after an early tackling drill and didn't return. Looked like he was holding his right arm as he went to the locker room with Jim Whelan.”

This is definitely not great news for Mike Gesicki and Patriots fans. After a tough year for the quarterbacks in New England, there is no doubt that the Patriots will take all of the weapons that they can get, and potentially losing Gesicki would be a tough blow.

There are no further updates in regards to the injury that Gesicki apparently suffered and the severity of it. New England fans should turn their focus on Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for the time being, as the competition for the starting quarterback position is definitely the biggest story coming out of Patriots training camp.

So far, there is no true indication that Zappe could be the starter come Week 1 over Jones. With that being said, Jones will definitely be on a short leash after he struggled so much last season and Zappe came in and played well in relief.

Stay tuned into Patriots training camp and preseason for any further updates regarding Mike Gesicki and the injury he suffered to his right arm. The hope is that it is nothing serious and he can be back on the practice field in no time.