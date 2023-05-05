As he made the trek North from South Beach to New England, Mike Gesicki isn’t sure if he’ll be bringing one patented moves with him. The New England Patriots’ tight end was asked Thursday if he’ll still hit the griddy with his new team.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Gesicki said. “Hopefully, Coach [Bill] Belichick doesn’t mind it. If it presents itself, maybe.”

If you didn’t know, Gesicki’s go-to touchdown dance was the griddy over recent seasons with the Miami Dolphins. But his version of the griddy didn’t become popular because it looked really well. Rather, it was because it looked … off. At least in the eyes of many.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted “Somebody STOP THIS MAN and his unseasoned Griddy” after one of Gesicki’s touchdown dances during the 2022 season. Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase was also harsh on Gesicki’s griddy.

“i ain’t going lie. this ain’t it!” Chase tweeted in response to a video of Gesicki doing the griddy.

Somebody STOP THIS MAN and his unseasoned Griddy pic.twitter.com/tFrHJFDcdi — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 16, 2022

Gesicki was self-deprecative about his griddy early in the 2022 season for the Dolphins. After one account tweeted “Mike Gesicki just made every dad proud with his griddy celebration,” the Patriots TE replied, “Man, it looked so much better in my room in front of the mirror. Back to work tonight when I get home.” Gesicki was asked about Mac Jones’ griddy, which he did once during the 2022 season, on Thursday.

“I have not. I have not,” Gesicki said when asked if he compared his to Jones’. “But both could use some work.”

New #Patriots TE Mike Gesicki talks about Mac Jones, bringing The Griddy to Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/cnYdcNMBj8 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) May 4, 2023

The Patriots TE also revealed Thursday that Jones let him stay at his house for a bit as he got situated in the New England area for the start of the offseason program.