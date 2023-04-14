The New England Patriots are adding a player to their quarterback room. Trace McSorley agreed to a contract with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday. The terms of the deal though have yet to be disclosed.

The signing of McSorley comes at an interesting time for the Patriots’ quarterback room. Mac Jones has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, though the details of those rumors have reportedly been shut down.

But Jones’ job as the Patriots’ starting quarterback doesn’t appear to be 100 percent safe. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been asked twice so far this offseason if Jones would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2023. Not only did Belichick not give a definitive “Yes” when asked both times, but he also said in March, “Everybody will get a chance to play, and we’ll play the best players.”

Zappe told reporters that he’d be ready to go if he gets tabbed as the starting quarterback this offseason.

“If my opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Zappe said at a youth football clinic in Rhode Island on Wednesday. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win.

“That’s really all I can say from that standpoint. That’s Coach Belichick’s decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it.”

As for where McSorley fits in all of this, well, he’s likely to be the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart unless those trade rumors about Jones come to fruition. McSorley, 27, has a prior connection with a key member of the Patriots’ coaching staff. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and his staff at Penn State recruited McSorley when he was the coach of the Nittany Lions, where McSorley played from 2014-18.

McSorley was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in just three games as a backup over his three seasons with the team.

Following his stint with the Ravens, McSorley signed with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2022 season. He appeared in six games and started in one game following the injuries to Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy late in the season. McSorley nearly led the Cardinals to victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day, throwing for 217 yards in a 19-16 overtime loss. He threw for 412 yards but had five interceptions with zero touchdowns in the 2022 season.