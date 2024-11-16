Eleven weeks into the 2024 season, the New England Patriots will officially add defensive tackle Christian Barmore back to their lineup. The rising star will make his season debut in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams barring unforeseen circumstances.

The Patriots activated Barmore off of the Non-Football Injury, NFI, list on Saturday, per Ian Rapoport. Barmore has been sidelined with blood clots that he suffered in the offseason.

The move came on the same day that New England released third-year receiver Tyquan Thornton. Releasing the former second-round pick opened up a spot on the team's active roster, allowing them to activate Barmore for Week 11.

Barmore is coming off a 2023 season that saw him record 8.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position. That was enough to lead the team, particularly with edge rusher Matthew Judon appearing in just four games. Ahead of the 2024 season, PFF ranked Barmore as the 12th-best interior defensive lineman in the league.

Barmore will be a welcome addition to Jerod Mayo's front seven that has struggled in his absence. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Patriots are allowing the 10th-most rushing yards in the league as injuries and inconsistency have plagued them up front.

Patriots prepare for Week 11 against Rams

With Barmore back in action, the Patriots will look to build on their recent momentum in Week 11 against the Rams. New England is coming off a 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 10 and has won two of their last three games.

Since Drake Maye took over under center, the Patriots are 2-3 in 2024 but remain just 3-7 overall. In their home game against the Rams, New England has a chance to begin their first win streak of the season.

The Rams are coming off a 23-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins in prime time. Star receiver Puka Nacua played his first full game back from injury and recorded 98 receiving yards but Los Angeles' struggles in the red zone gave Tua Tagovailoa his second win of the year.