With seven games remaining in 2024, the New England Patriots shockingly decided to release a young member of their offense one day before hosting the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11

On Nov. 16, the team confirmed that they would be releasing third-year receiver Tyquan Thornton, per Adam Schefter. Still just 24, Thornton was the team's second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The young wideout had been missing practice leading up to the game for personal reasons, though it is unclear if that had anything to do with his release.

Known for his speed, Thornton initially turned heads at the 2022 NFL Combine when he ran an unofficial 4.21-second 40-yard dash. The time would have been enough to set the record but he officially clocked in at 4.28 later in the day.

Despite not starting a game in 2024, Thornton was viewed as a potentially crucial component of the team's offense as they transitioned into the Drake Maye era. However, while he was projected to take a third-year leap for the team in need of playmakers on the outside, he has gradually lost more playing time to 2023 sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte and rookie Javon Baker.

Tyquan Thornton's career stats before Patriots release

Coming out of Baylor, Thornton was expected to be an immediate contributor to a weak Patriots' receiving corps as a rookie. While he shined in moments, he did not take the second or third-year leap many were hoping he would, leading to him quickly falling behind his younger teammates on the depth chart.

At the time of his release, Thornton has just four catches in 2024 for 47 receiving yards. He was not much better in 2023, reeling in just 13 catches for 91 receiving yards. He has not found the end zone since his rookie season.

Thornton's inaugural year in the NFL was his best to date, as he posted 22 catches for 247 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2022. He began to threaten veterans Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne for their starting roles that season but ultimately remained a reserve option for then-quarterback Mac Jones.