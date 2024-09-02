Although New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye is a backup, the Patriots have been actively looking for ways to support him. One move that seemed all but inevitable was New England acquiring San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk. At the time, Aiyuk wanted to be paid like one of the NFL's top receivers. The Patriots were willing to pay Aiyuk top dollar, but the trade eventually fell apart. So, for now, New England keeps searching for weapons to amplify Maye's passing talent. However, rumors have emerged even after Aiyuk agreed to a new contract with the 49ers. If San Francisco hadn't agreed with Aiyuk, the star wideout might've been a Patriot.

“If a deal had gotten done, it would've been for a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and Kendrick Bourne,” said NFL insider Albert Breer. “They had two proposals for Aiyuk on the table.

“I was told that of the teams in this, [the Patriots] had the strongest monetary offers in just about every way. They offered him a three-year deal at $90 million. They offered him a four-year deal that averaged $32.4 million per year.”

Why didn't Brandon Aiyuk sign with the Patriots?

Breer then shared that New England offered a contract identical to what Aiyuk had signed with San Francisco, albeit on a shorter contract. The Patriots also offered Aiyuk a deal the same length as he signed with the 49ers but with a pay raise.

Clearly, in every single way, New England had the best financial offer for Aiyuk. But why didn't he agree to a deal with the Patriots?

Unfortunately for New England, money wasn't enough to land Aiyuk. Unfortunately, Aiyuk showed no interest in accepting New England's contract terms. The Patriots are expected to have one of the NFL's worst offenses in 2024, with a journeyman veteran starting at quarterback behind a patchwork offensive line that struggled mightily in training camp and the preseason. Aiyuk doesn't just want to be paid. He also wants to win – something he couldn't accomplish in New England.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are just seven months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. They are expected to be one of the NFC's best teams and return to the Super Bowl again this season. So if Aiyuk wants to win games, it's not surprising he's still in San Francisco despite New England's best efforts.

With that opportunity now gone, the Patriots will remain in pursuit of a weapon to play next to Maye. It likely won't happen right away. But, with the money New England is willing to commit, they'll find the right candidate soon.