No matter what NFL fanbase you identify with, it's safe to say that in a situation like the one Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss is facing, we all belong to Team Moss. Earlier this month, the legendary receiver announced that he had been battling cancer and that he had undergone surgery to remove a mass in his bile duct. While the cancer battle is not over, Moss has expressed optimism that in time, he'll fully recover and be able to return to ESPN to cover the league he was once a superstar in.

Although the bulk of Moss' career was spent in Minneapolis with the Minnesota Vikings, it's easy to argue that the peak of his career came during the 2007 season with the New England Patriots, in what was arguably the greatest campaign ever by a wide receiver. Moss caught 98 passes for 1,493 yards and scored 23 touchdowns, the most in a single-season in NFL history. The Patriots started their season 18-0 before eventually losing in the Super Bowl against the New York Giants

Since Moss' announcement, there has been an outpouring of support from players around the league, and on Saturday afternoon, ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots paid tribute to Moss as well with a touching video that was shared on social media.

Expand Tweet

Randy Moss played only three and a half seasons in New England, but his impact was both memorable and long-lasting. In just 52 games, Moss hauled in 259 receptions for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns. He's 12th in franchise history in receiving yards and 3rd in receiving touchdowns. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick once referred to Moss as, “the smartest receiver he's ever been around,” while Tom Brady lauded Moss as, “the greatest downfield receiver in the history of the NFL.”