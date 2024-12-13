After almost a week of speculation, Randy Moss has made it official: the Hall of Fame wide receiver has been diagnosed with cancer.

Initially reported by Larry Fitzgerald Sr. on social media over the weekend, with Moss' son Thaddeus disputing the announcement, 84 took to Instagram Live to make things official, letting his fans know that he received the diagnosis earlier this year.

He had surgery to remove a mass located “in the bowel duct right between the pancreas and the liver” and now just has to undergo “some chemo and radiation” before he can fully get out of the woods and can fully declare himself cancer-free.

Declaring himself a “cancer survivor” on his IG Live, Moss explained how the diagnosis came about, with discoloring of his urine leading him to take a trip to the doctors for further testing. From there, they determined that something was up with his liver, which was determined to be related to a cancerous mass, and his team scheduled surgery to get it removed.

Though he still has some fight left before he is fully cleared, which is likely why he stepped away from his gig at ESPN, Moss is using his health setback as a way to help educate the masses, encouraging fans to get tested in order to make sure they are healthy moving forward.

In addition to his social media advocacy, Moss is also selling special “We Got Moss” merchandise to help raise awareness for cancer, ranging from hats to shirts and even sweatshirts, in addition to a place to simply donate to the cause on Randymoss.com.

While the exact cause this merch is supporting is unclear, be it Moss' own recovery or a charitable pursuit, based on the reactions fans have shared on social media, it's safe to assume the entire NFL community is backing the wide receiver as the outpouring of support has been as massive as it's been supportive.