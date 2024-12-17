After announcing his battle with cancer, the sports world came together to show support for one of the best receivers in NFL history. And in Week 15, as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Justin Jefferson sent a special message to Randy Moss after scoring a first-quarter touchdown, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“We love you, Randy,” Jefferson screamed into the mic following his first-quarter touchdown. “That's for you.”

Expand Tweet

And considering how much of a pillar Jefferson is— not only to the Vikings but to the NFL as a whole— Moss had to have felt special hearing that message.

On Dec. 13, 2024, Moss announced his current battle after doctors found a cancerous mass in the bile duct between his pancreas and liver. After a six-hour surgery that involved removing the head of the pancreas, part of the small intestine, the gallbladder, and the bile duct, Moss is set to begin radiation and chemotherapy.

And while it might not heal him magically, the support shown by Jefferson and the rest of the NFL community has been nothing short of inspiring.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson pays homage to Randy Moss vs. Bears

Over his 14-year Hall of Fame career spanning from 1998-2012, including a brief hiatus in 2011, Moss spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Vikings.

And after he announced his cancer diagnosis, the NFL world and sports world combined, showing their utmost support for the Hall of Fame receiver.

The most recent example of this was after Jefferson scored a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Monday Night Football against the Bears.

After Jefferson scored, he walked up to the broadcast camera and expressed his love for Moss, noting the touchdown reception was for him.

With 130 combined receiving touchdowns between Jefferson and Moss for the Vikings, it's safe to say this one meant a little more.