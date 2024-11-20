The New England Patriots have poached a talented linebacker from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. Jerod Mayo's team has made an intriguing in-season move at a time when there's high optimism about the franchise due to rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

The organization announced on Tuesday the addition of Titus Leo, who has been with the Colts since 2023. The linebacker out of Wagner College is an intriguing prospect who will join a Patriots defense that has been starting to find some consistency over the past few weeks.

The New England Patriots are improving every week under Jerod Mayo

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Titus Leo grew up in the Tri-state area his entire life. At 6'3, 245 pounds, Leo played four years for Wagner and was a defensive stalwart for the Seahawks. He was named NEC Defensive Player of the Year twice and a first-team FCS All-American once. In his senior year, Leo recorded 52 total tackles, one and a half sacks, and two force fumbles. Titus was drafted in the sixth round with the 211 overall pick by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, the Patriots' defense has had an up-and-down year. New England currently gives up 22.5 points per game, which is 18th in the NFL overall. However, this side of the ball has shown growth throughout the year. The defense was phenomenal in the Patriots' 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears, dominating the game from start to finish. Additionally, this unit has had to deal with a lackluster New England offense throughout the year.

While Drake Maye is coming into his own with the 13th-ranked QBR in the league, New England's offense is only putting up 16.5 points per game. The third-lowest-scoring offense is still a work in progress through the air, as the Patriots rank last in passing yards per contest, with an average of 165.9.

Despite these struggles and the 3-8 record, Jerod Mayo's team has become more competitive as the season has gone on. The Patriots' stunning win against the New York Jets exemplified that building team spirit. Nevertheless, the rest of the schedule doesn't do this franchise any favors.

New England will play the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, and Buffalo Bills twice to close the year. All of these teams are still in the playoff hunt and will be extra motivated heading into a matchup that they will see as winnable. As Drake Maye continues to develop and New England's offense improves, it will be up to players like Titus Leo to bolster the defense during this challenging stretch.

Overall, the New England Patriots organization understands that 2024 is not a year the franchise expects to sneak into the playoffs. However, Jerod Mayo must continue building a sustainable foundation for this young core. Based on his recent demands of himself, it seems like Mayo is up for that job. But these next seven games are where he proves it. New England is far from being the dynasty it was for two decades. However, this team is already showing flashes of bringing in a new era that Patriots fans will love.