The New England Patriots signed veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason to give Mac Jones another weapon to throw to, but he suffered a knee injury in the postseason playing for the Kansas City Chiefs that kept him out of spring practices.

Luckily for the Patriots, JuJu Smith-Schuster it looks like he will be ready to go for the start of training camp, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Patriots report to training camp next week on July 26, and it will be important Mac Jones to develop chemistry with his newest weapon.

The Patriots were in the running for DeAndre Hopkins in free agency, but missed out on him. They were reportedly unwilling to offer enough for DeAndre Hopkins, and he decided to sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. He would have been a nice weapon for Jones to throw to in a year that he is hoping to bounce back.

It will be a tough task for the Patriots to compete in the AFC East. Each of the other three teams are generally believed to have better rosters. The Buffalo Bills are an established contender in the AFC, with an MVP caliber player in Josh Allen. The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers to lead a roster that was ready to win, but just lacked quarterback play. The Miami Dolphins have weapons all over on offense and a loaded defense as well.

If the Patriots make the playoffs, it will likely be viewed as one of Bill Belichick's best coaching jobs. Smith-Schuster being healthy for camp makes things a bit easier.