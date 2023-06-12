Entering the 2023 season, the New England Patriots are looking to move past their offensive inefficiency from last year. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to play a major role in that offensive revival. However, Smith-Schuster's debut with the Patriots isn't necessarily getting off on the right foot.

Smith-Schuster is unlikely to take part in New England's first minicamp practice, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. While the newest Patriots wide receiver is dealing with an injury, the extent of his ailment is unknown.

The uncertainty surrounding Smith-Schuster's injury is a bit ominous heading into minicamp. This early in the offseason, the wide receiver could just be dealing with common bumps and bruises of returning to practice. Or, he could be suffering from something much more serious. For now, there are more questions than answers surrounding JuJu. The only thing known is that he won't participate in the first day of minicamp.

New England is certainly hoping Smith-Schuster's injury is on the minor side. The Patriots gave him a three-year, $33 million contract this offseason. He just won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs after catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, the Pats had just two receivers surpass 500 yards. One was Kendrick Bourne, who is now on the Las Vegas Raiders. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to come in and fill the WR1 role for New England.

Of course, that is only if he is healthy. At the onset of minicamp, that isn't the case when it comes to JuJu. While he'll miss the first practice, the Patriots are hoping Smith-Schuster returns sooner rather than later.