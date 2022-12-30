By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The New England Patriots (7-8) have struggled badly this season as they attempt to return to the playoffs, and their Week 17 home game against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) will come with less than the full complement on their side as cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones, along with wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Jonnu Smith have all been ruled out of the game.

On the positive side, running back Damien Harris is no longer on the injury report, and he will play against the Dolphins. Harris has not been in the lineup since the Patriots faced the Vikings on Thanksgiving night.

In addition to the players that have been ruled out, TE Hunter Henry (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), CB Jalen Mills (groin), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and WR Tyquan Thornton (knee) are listed as probable for New England.

The Patriots appear to be at a major disadvantage without either Jones against Miami’s explosive wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill has caught 113 passes for 1,632 yards with 7 touchdowns and Waddle has delivered 67 receptions for 1,260 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Dolphins will have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup, and he is clearly a step down from injured starter Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). Bridgewater is a savvy and experienced leader who has played in 4 games this season and has thrown for 522 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The inconsistent Patriots will most likely depend on their running game against Miami. Stevenson has rushed for 944 yards, 4.8 yards per carry and 5 touchdowns, while Harris has 383 yards, 4.6 yards per carry and 3 touchdowns.