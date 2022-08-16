Patriots place Malcolm Butler on injured reserve, ending his season

FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s return from retirement is already over – at least for the 2022 season.

The Patriots placed the veteran corner on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. It isn’t clear what Butler’s injury is.

Butler was active for much of training camp and played in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Giants on Thursday, recording a fumble recovery in the game. He only played in the first half, but didn’t appear to suffer an injury during the game. He didn’t practice the last couple days.

Butler appeared to be in-line for a backup role, at best, with his playing time last Thursday being a potential indicator that he wasn’t a lock to make the roster. He had an up-and-down performance in training camp so far, struggling in matchups against receiver DeVante Parker.

The Patriots re-signed Butler to a two-year, $5 million deal in March following the departure of J.C. Jackson. Butler didn’t play in 2021, briefly retiring after spending training camp with the Cardinals.

Butler, 32, joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He’s best known for the final play he made that season, intercepting Russell Wilson at the goal line to seal the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks.

Butler shifted into a starting role for the Patriots in 2015, a spot he held through the end of the 2017 season. Butler was named a Pro Bowler in 2015 and earned an All-Pro nod in 2016. His 2017 season came to an unceremonious ending when the Patriots benched him prior to their Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Game on the line. And Malcolm Butler steps up with an all-time INT. Rewatch the @Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory for FREE with NFL GamePass: https://t.co/3yQtk4LcnE @mac_bz pic.twitter.com/fFt3UyOe0j — NFL (@NFL) April 14, 2020

Malcolm Butler signed a pricey five-year deal with the Titans in 2018. He played in Tennessee through the end of the 2020 season, recording nine interceptions over three years with the Titans.

The Patriots also placed fourth-year corner Joejuan Williams on injured reserve Tuesday.