JC Jackson fires stern warning to rest of NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers made a couple of notable splashes this offseason, trading for Khalil Mack and signing JC Jackson, two players who are among the best at their position. Jackson, who starred at cornerback for the New England Patriots over the last few years, believes having a pass rush consisting of Mack and Joey Bosa will help him create even more turnovers.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN:

“I’ve never played with a pass rush like that,” CB JC Jackson says about Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. “I believe I can make more turnovers having those two guys going at the quarterback.”

Keep in mind that Jackson leads the league in interceptions since 2018, picking off 25 passes. The constant pressure of Mack and Bosa will surely be a scary sight for opposing quarterbacks and Jackson thinks it’ll benefit him in the Chargers’ secondary. We’ll have to see.

The 26-year-old was dominant in 2021 for the Pats, leading the NFL in passes defended with 23. He also had eight interceptions and 58 total tackles. JC Jackson ultimately secured the bag in March with Los Angeles, inking a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

The Chargers defense wasn’t great last year and the hope is that Jackson can make a significant difference. They were 23rd in total defense and 29th in points allowed. His experience and brilliance should help those numbers instantly. JC Jackson has looked good early on in camp as the team prepares for their season opener on September 11th against a tough opponent in the Las Vegas Raiders, who brought in Davante Adams to pair with Derek Carr.