Patriots QB Mac Jones sounds off on early chemistry with a veteran WR

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has had several favorite targets in training camp so far, including DeVante Parker.

Jones and Parker have continued to build on their chemistry from the Patriots’ offseason programs. For one, Parker shined during the Patriots’ joint practice session with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, as he hauled in five receptions during 11-on-11 drills.

The former Miami Dolphins wideout has also been producing highlight-reel plays as of late.

DeVante Parker bringing size, strength, and strong hands to Pats WR core 😤 pic.twitter.com/SQsaeyGfNK — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 8, 2022

Overall, Jones, as he touched on during a press conference at Patriots’ training camp on Thursday, is quite pleased with the growing chemistry that he has built with Parker.

“I think, like I said, our skill players have done a great job attacking the football,” Jones said. “DP’s a really good vertical threat. He’s really competitive, quiet in his own manner, but all those guys, they all bring a different trait to the receiver room. We have a good mix of size, speed, shiftiness, route-runners. YAC-guys, like run-after-catch.

“So I’ve been really pleased. That’s why my job is just distribute the ball to the guy who’s open. They’ve done a great job doing that.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opted not to feature Jones and Parker in the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants. For now, much attention is set on whether the two will receive any crucial snaps together in the Patriots’ remaining preseason games.