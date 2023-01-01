By Jason Patt · 2 min read

The New England Patriots are in a must-win situation against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, and they’re getting some good news on the injury front ahead of this clash. Two of the Patriots’ key offensive players, Rhamondre Stevenson and Hunter Henry, are both expected to play despite being questionable, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting the same.

Stevenson is dealing with an ankle injury, while Henry has a knee issue. But these injuries aren’t going to keep these Patriots out of this crucial affair. Mac Jones and company will need all hands on deck for this one, even with Teddy Bridgewater starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. New England will also have running back Damien Harris back in the lineup after missing over a month of action. Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Jonnu Smith and DeVante Parker were already ruled out earlier in the week.

Stevenson will be trying to make up for his clutch fumble in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that stymied the Patriots’ comeback attempt. The running back is having a terrific season overall, rushing for 944 yards and five scores. He also has 62 catches for 384 yards and a touchdown.

Henry has 30 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns this season. The Patriots tight end got injured early against the Bengals and didn’t return.

New England is 7-8 on the season but is still in control of its own playoff destiny thanks to Miami’s recent slide. It should be an intense Week 17 game between these two playoff hopefuls.